Kara Calavera on Twitter: "Can we stop with the articles about Trump voters from the 'heartland', please? /1"

We get it. They're white. They're erroneously angry about losing their jobs to mythical Mexican immigrants they've never met. /2

They hate Hillary because she's rich, or because she's a liar, or because she's dishonest (but really because she's a woman). /3

And they don't care about Russian ties to Trump because they only watch Infowars and Fox News. /4

They hate abortion lots and lots. And they didn't take Trump literally about anything he said he'd do 'cept ban Muslims and abortions. /5

They're so surprised that they're going to lose health care now because they didn't know that the ACA and Obamacare were the same thing. /6

They think the rest of us are trapped in some bubble, as if many of us didn't grow up around them and run the fuck away at first chance. /7

I don't need to know any more about them. You've been writing articles about them for 2 years. And, fuck, I see them at Thanksgiving. /8

I get that a lot of journalists have guilt because they did grow up in a metropolitan liberalism bubble. I do. /9

But take it from someone who's lived in both worlds: it's mostly what you always thought it was. Most of those stereotypes are true. /10

You're searching for a Rosetta Stone that will translate the rural WWC for you in a way that will make you feel better about them. /11

It doesn't exist. Sometimes even liberals have to look at a group of people and admit that they're just being assholes. /12

There's not always a good reason for people to be assholes. Sometimes they are just assholes. /13

And occasionally a guy like Trump comes along and lets them be assholes openly. This is one path you guys haven't explored. /14

That's where all the evidence leads, but you don't want to delve into it because it gives you the sads. /15