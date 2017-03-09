THIS IS THE EXACT DEFINITION OF INSURANCE, YOU @!$%#.

Watch Paul Ryan attack Obamacare for "making younger/healthier people pay for older/sicker people"...which is EXACTLY HOW INSURANCE OF ANY TYPE WORKS.

You pay auto insurance when you HAVEN'T crashed your car to cover the costs of people who HAVE, and vice-versa. You pay homeowner's insurance when you HAVEN'T been robbed to pay for the costs of people who have, and vice versa. This is the ENTIRE POINT of insurance...pooling risk so that those who need to make claims are covered by the payments of those who don't AT THAT POINT IN TIME.

Paul Ryan either knows all of this perfectly well and is lying through his teeth, or he's the biggest idiot in Congress, which is saying a lot.