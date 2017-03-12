Trump Press Secretary to American woman in Apple Store: "Such a great country that allows you to be here"

Everyday resistance prompts a racist reaction from Sean Spicer.

While shopping in an Apple Store, an American woman took advantage of a chance meeting with Donald Trump’s Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, to ask him some questions about his and the Trump administration’s actions:

Follow Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 @shreec

Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn't like the press. https://www.periscope.tv/w/a5MaWDc1MzA0NnwxUGxLUVpaTUxYZEdFG8YGml0LPkrbcOXFxQ7jjA66k45QsfCM3wKCZb_R8I8= …

4:04 PM - 11 Mar 2017

Shree @shreec

periscope.tv

Notably, Spicer responded to her questioning by saying, in part: “Such a great country that allows you to be here.”

That’s right: He told an American woman of Indian descent who was literally “born in the USA” that the United States “allowed” her to be here, apparently because her skin is brown: