Trump: Mar-a-Lago 'most convenient' place to hold VA meeting | TheHill

resident Trump boasted Friday that his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., was the "most convenient" place to hold a meeting "all about" the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

"Tonight I'm having a major meeting with some of the people I put on a board," Trump said during a joint press conference with VA Secretary David Shulkin.

Trump mentioned Ike Perlmutter, the Marvel CEO, indicating he would be among those in attendance at "what we call the 'Southern White House.' That seems to be the most convenient location. Everybody always wants to go to the Southern White House."

Asked by Trump if he would be in attendance at the meeting, Shulkin responded by shaking his head, indicating he would not be.

A White House official later told the Palm Beach Post that the meeting would not happen Friday night. It's unclear why, and the event never appeared on Trump's official schedule for the day. His weekend schedule has not yet been released.