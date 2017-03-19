Ivo H. Daalder has been president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs since July 2013. Prior to joining the Council, Daalder served as the Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for more than four years. Daalder also served on the National Security Council staff as director for European Affairs from 1995-97.
Ivo Daalder on Twitter: "1/ Sorry, Mr. President, that's not how NATO works. The US decides for itself how much it contributes to defending NATO."
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 3:01 PM
