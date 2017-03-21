HOT MIC MOMENT: Millionaire Republican Rep. Trott & team plan to portray constituents as "un-American" after townhall | Eclectablog

At the town hall, Trott was firm in his support for repealing the Affordable Care Act which will uninsure tens of millions of Americans in the first decade. After the event concluded, he was ushered out of the hall to chants of “VOTE HIM OUT!” Unfortunately for him, someone forgot to turn of his lapel microphone and he and his aides were heard planning to portray his constituents as “un-American” and admitting to “bouncing” questions – tossing out question cards they didn’t want to have to answer.

At around the 0:34 second mark in the video below, you can hear Trott’s aide say, “We’re going to take that part where they’re booing funding the military and I’m gonna get somebody to write a story and we’re going to blow the shit out of that. It’s un-American crap.” He’s referring to the fact that the crowd booed him when he called the American military “the weakest it’s ever been.” Later in the video, Trott asks if they “bounced” any questions. His aide confirms they did.