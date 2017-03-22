Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 311 Seeds: 2027 Comments: 48924 Since: Jul 2009

Former Colorado GOP chairman Steven Curtis charged with voter fraud - 7NEWS Denver TheDenverChannel.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDenver News, Denver, Colorado News, Weather, and Sports - KMGH Denver's Channel 7
Seeded on Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – The former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party is charged with forgery and voter fraud for allegedly forging his wife’s mail-in ballot from last year’s election, according to court records and sources.

Steven Curtis was the chairman of the state party from 1997 to 1999. He was charged Feb. 1 with one count of forgery of a public record, a fifth-degree felony, and an elections mail-in ballot offense, a misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint for his arrest says that Curtis tampered with a 2016 General Election mail-in ballot. Sources tell Denver7 that he signed the ballot, which was his wife’s, with her name, which led to the forgery charge.

The misdemeanor charge stems from him allegedly filling out her ballot.

If convicted, Curtis faces a maximum of between 1 and 3 years’ incarceration for the forgery charge and up to 18 months and a $5,000 fine on the misdemeanor charge.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor