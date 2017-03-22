Teen admits hoax about abduction by 'three black males' - NY Daily News

A Texas teenager has admitted that her claims she was kidnapped and gang-raped by “three black males” were a hoax, according to police.

Breana Harmon Talbott was reported missing earlier this month by her fiancé, who said that he had found her car with its door open and personal effects such as her phone nearby.

The 18-year-old later reemerged in the city of Denison the same day, interrupting a service at a local church by walking in with visible scratches and only a shirt, bra and underwear.

Talbott told police that she was abducted, taken to a wooded area near the church and gang-raped by men wearing ski masks that she described as “three black males.”