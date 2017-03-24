After this disastrous week, it's clearer than ever: Yes, Donald Trump is a "real" Republican - Salon.com

“The relationship between President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress is rooted less in a simpatico bond than in a particularly ugly kind of transactional politics,” Brian Beutler of the New Republic wrote on Thursday, in a typical example. “Republicans tolerate his racism, ignore his corruption, laugh off his erratic behavior, and in exchange he leaves the core of the party’s domestic agenda unmolested.”

But this week in politics should raise a troubling alternative possibility: Trump is not an outlier in his party, but is simply an inevitable outgrowth of years of Republicans wallowing in bigotry, replacing proper policy analysis with half-baked ideological posturing and promulgating hyper-partisan conspiracy theories. Trump’s paranoia and proud ignorance have worked for him because those qualities have come to define the 21st-century Republican Party.