Just when you thought German chancellor Angela Merkel's visit couldn't have been any worse, it has been recently reported that President Donald Trump actually printed out an invoice for $374 billion—money Trump believes Germany owes to NATO, with interest—and handed it to Merkel during their closed doors meeting, The Sunday Times reported.
Angela Merkel's White House Visit Was Way More Awkward Than We Knew
