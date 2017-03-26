Newsvine

Donald Trump voters: We like the president's lies | Toronto Star

NEWARK, OHIO—James Cassidy didn’t need the director of the FBI to tell him Barack Obama never wiretapped Donald Trump at Trump Tower. Cassidy knew from the start that Trump made the whole thing up.

He was happy the president lied.

