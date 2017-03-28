WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany blames Obama for golfing after Daniel Pearl's murder — which happened in 2002

During a discussion of presidential golf habits, McEnany insisted that conservatives’ criticisms of Obama weren’t just that he golfed, but that he golfed at inappropriate times.

“You had President Obama, who after I believe it was the beheading of Daniel Pearl, spoke to how upset he was about that, then rushed off to a golf game,” she said. “I think when we’re in a state of war, when we’re in a state of mourning, you should take time off from golfing.”

The trouble, of course, is that Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was murdered by terrorists in Pakistan in February 2002, or roughly seven years before Obama became president.