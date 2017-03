Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano returned to the airwaves on Wednesday, but he said that he “stands by” the debunked claims that got him kicked off the air in the first place.

Napolitano caused an international incident earlier this month when he announced on Fox News that President Barack Obama had used the British spying agency GCHQ to surveil then-candidate Donald Trump. Trump repeated the claim during a live news conference, forcing the British agency to make a rare denial.