Judge: Lawsuit against Trump, supporters can proceed

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Louisville Courier-Journal
Sat Apr 1, 2017 4:09 PM
A federal judge in Louisville said in a ruling that then-candidate Donald Trump incited the use of violence against three protesters when he told supporters at a campaign rally a year ago to "get 'em out of here."

U. S. District Judge David J. Hale of the Western District of Kentucky also wrote in an opinion and order released Friday that because violence had broken out at a prior Trump rally and that known hate group members were in the Louisville crowd, Trump's ordering the removal of an African-American woman was "particularly reckless."

