The United Arab Emirates arranged a secret meeting in January between Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a Russian close to President Vladimir Putin as part of an apparent effort to establish a back-channel line of communication between Moscow and President-elect Donald Trump, according to U.S., European and Arab officials.
Blackwater founder held secret Seychelles meeting to establish Trump-Putin back channel - The Washington Post
Seeded on Mon Apr 3, 2017 2:04 PM
