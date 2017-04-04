WATCH: Boos erupt after Trump tells room full of construction workers that he won most of their votes

President Donald Trump on Tuesday talked with a room full of construction union members, and things got a little awkward for him when he started boasting about his big election victory.

Although much of Trump’s speech before the North America’s Building Trades Unions was well received, the president raised some hackles when he said that he and his campaign had “tremendous support” from “almost everybody in this room.”

According to Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, the commotion began when one audience member stood up and shouted “Nope, nope!” when Trump bragged about winning over their support.