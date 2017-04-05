Newsvine

Don't Let Jeff Sessions Undermine Police Reform

By Plantsmantx
Wed Apr 5, 2017 2:09 PM
From the New York Times:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a review of federal agreements with a number of local law enforcement agencies aimed at reforming troubled departments. As a first step, the Justice Department on Monday asked a judge to delay a consent decree that would overhaul Baltimore’s police force.

On its face, Mr. Sessions’s order simply asks whether the consent decrees promote public safety, support officers, respect local control and are warranted. But underlying the order is the Trump administration’s mistaken belief that efforts to align police practices with the Constitution have compromised public safety and thrown police officers under the bus.

This couldn’t be farther from the truth.

