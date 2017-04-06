Here's Evidence Steve Bannon Joined a Facebook Group That Posts Racist Rants and Obama Death Threats
Stephen Bannon, whom Donald Trump tapped as his chief strategist in the White House, has come under fire for his self-admitted promotion of the alt-right, a haven of white nationalists, when he was head of far-right Breitbart News. His defenders have insisted Bannon is no racist or anti-Semite. But Mother Jones has uncovered another clue about Bannon's political personality: Bannon joined a conservative Facebook group that has featured racist and extreme material. This material includes posts urging a military coup against President Barack Obama, featuring an image of the president dressed as an SS officer, celebrating the Confederate flag, highlighting a photoshopped picture of Obama with watermelons, praising a police officer who called Obama a "F*cking Nigger," and calling for Obama to be "executed as a traitor."
Mother Jones on Twitter: Remember when Steve Bannon joined a Facebook group posting racist rants and Obama death threats?
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 6:53 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment