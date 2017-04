Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) had his own words turned against him at a town hall meeting, when constituents began shouting "you lie" in response to his comments about healthcare reform, according to a local television station.

The South Carolina Republican, who made headlines in 2009 for shouting "you lie" at then-President Barack Obama during an address to a joint session of Congress, drew jeers and heckles at a town hall in his home district while discussing healthcare, WRDW-TV reported.