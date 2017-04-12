Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 322 Seeds: 2135 Comments: 49364 Since: Jul 2009

Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump U case for federal job

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONVanishing Jobs: an AP Interactive
Seeded on Wed Apr 12, 2017 7:45 AM
Discuss:

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a top aide to Florida's attorney general, Carlos G. Muniz helped defend the office's decision to sit out legal action against Trump University. Now the president is naming him to be the top lawyer in the U.S. Education Department.

President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Muniz to serve as general counsel to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The Senate would then consider the nomination of the Republican lawyer.

Emails reviewed by The Associated Press show that in 2013 Muniz, who served as Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's chief of staff for three years, was included in discussions about student complaints alleging fraud with Trump's namesake real-estate seminars.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor