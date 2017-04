The race for Milwaukee County sheriff is on.

Former Milwaukee Police Capt. Earnell Lucas, now a vice president of security with Major League Baseball, officially registered this week to challenge Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. in the Aug. 14, 2018, Democratic primary, said Julietta Henry, head of the Milwaukee County Election Commission. An adviser said last month that Lucas intended to run.

Henry said Clarke has yet to register for the race, which is more than 490 days away.