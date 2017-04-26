The truth about the campus "free speech wars" - Salon.com

There are 4,140 institutions of higher education in the United States and more than 17 million students enrolled in classes at the college level. Bitter disputes over Halloween costumes and cultural appropriation at Yale or arguments over cafeteria sushi at Oberlin are rare and extreme aberrations that actually contradict the reality of the typical day at any university. They are far from emblematic of any larger reality. To evaluate the status of speech on campus according to observations made at a protest transformed into a riot at the University of California, Berkeley is the equivalent of predicting the life expectancy of young Americans by examining the dangers facing soldiers in combat.

The paid pundit suffers under no greater fear or anxiety than the threat of irrelevance. When factual data emerges with the capacity to destroy the pundit’s acumen, it quickly finds itself in the incinerator, discarded and forever ignored.

The cacophony of shrieking over would-be tyrants plotting hostile takeovers of universities from their dorm rooms silenced the revelatory survey from the National Coalition Against Censorship, demonstrating that of 800 university professors, only a handful ever used “trigger warnings” or reported students asking them to use trigger warnings.

he Cooperative Institutional Research Program at UCLA recently polled 141,000 college students and found that only 9 percent of them expressed interest in even attending a campus protest, which aligns with perfect symmetry to a study showing that in the 2014-15 academic year, a mere 6.4 percent of American universities had a student protest take place on campus.

Eighteen-year-old coeds as oppressors in training with diabolical schemes to transform classrooms into Maoist re-education centers make for exciting villains in a melodramatic made-for-TV movie, but the problem with their appearance in newspapers, magazines and internet journals is that they are a species as rare as trigger warnings.

An enterprising journalist might want to devote more time and energy to examining the influence of exorbitant tuition costs, and the backbreaking burden of debt, on student attitudes and campus life. But that would require engagement with the boredom of arithmetic. The lack of enthusiasm and declining interest in liberal arts among students might also make for compelling reading. The only problem with that story is that it demands writers spend time talking to students and faculty and then consider the historically expansive framework of anti-intellectualism in American life, the reduction of education to commercial concerns, and the growing vulgarity of politics and pop culture. It is much easier to observe 12 people out of 17 million behave obnoxiously, and report on the story as if it contained an indispensable insight into the human condition.