Tom Watson on Twitter: "How will we ever win the white working class, which voted for a lying billionaire, if our ex-POTUS speaks for good money?"

Obama Under Fire for $400K Speech to Wall Street 'Fat Cats'

Former President Barack Obama is garnering criticism for netting a whopping $400,000 for his first major speech since leaving office—a speech to Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald, scheduled to take place in September.

Progressives were deeply disappointed by Obama's approach to Wall Street during his presidency, and many are condemning his lucrative Wall Street speaking fee as an apparent retroactive reward for his administration's soft stance toward the one percent.

