Recorded: New York, May 2, 1958

(According to Jazz discography project recorded in Rudy Van Gelder Studio, Hackensack, NJ. That simply couldn't be true, because after all it's a Prestige session, not Blue Note.)

Label: Prestige

Musicians:

Idrees Sulieman (tp),

Pepper Adams (Barsax),

Mal Waldron (p),

Doug Watkins (b), Art Taylor (d),

Ray Barretto (perc)