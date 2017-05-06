Ain't I Been Good to You, Pts. 1 & 2- The Isley Brothers
Sat May 6, 2017 10:58 AM
Ain't I Been Good to You, Pts. 1 & 2 · The Isley Brothers / 艾斯里兄弟合唱團
Live It Up
℗ 1974 Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment
Released on: 1974-08-21
Composer, Lyricist: R. Isley
Composer, Lyricist: O'Kelly Isley
Composer, Lyricist: M. Isley
Composer, Lyricist: C. Jasper
Composer, Lyricist: E. Isley
Co- Producer: Malcom Cecil
Co- Producer: Robert Margouleff
