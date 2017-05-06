Provided to YouTube by Sony Music Entertainment

Ain't I Been Good to You, Pts. 1 & 2 · The Isley Brothers / 艾斯里兄弟合唱團

Live It Up

℗ 1974 Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment

Released on: 1974-08-21

Composer, Lyricist: R. Isley

Composer, Lyricist: O'Kelly Isley

Composer, Lyricist: M. Isley

Composer, Lyricist: C. Jasper

Composer, Lyricist: E. Isley

Co- Producer: Malcom Cecil

Co- Producer: Robert Margouleff

