Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 331 Seeds: 2236 Comments: 49780 Since: Jul 2009

White House advisors called Ottawa to urge Trudeau to help talk Trump down from scrapping NAFTA

Current Status: Published (4)
By Plantsmantx
Mon May 8, 2017 3:23 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

From the National Post:

White House staff called the Prime Minister’s Office last month to urge Justin Trudeau to persuade President Donald Trump not to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to multiple Canadian government sources.

The unconventional diplomatic manoeuvre — approaching the head of a foreign government to influence your own boss — proved decisive, as Trump thereafter abandoned his threat to pull out of NAFTA unilaterally, citing the arguments made by Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto as pivotal.

But the incident highlights the difficulties faced by governments all over the world when it comes to dealing with a president as volatile as Trump.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor