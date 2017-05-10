Newsvine

Bernie Sanders campaigning for Heath Mello was 'a colossal mistake,' UNO professor says | 2017 City of Omaha election | omaha.com

Mayoral candidate Heath Mello took a gamble when he brought U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to Omaha to campaign with him.

But not only did that gamble not pay off, some political observers say it might have blunted Mello’s momentum against Mayor Jean Stothert.

Paul Landow, a political scientist and a former Democratic mayoral staffer, called it a “colossal mistake” to bring in Sanders.

“Why do you bring an ultraliberal into a moderate city to campaign for a moderate candidate for mayor?” Landow said. “Bernie Sanders is not going to do anything to expand your base.”

