Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 333 Seeds: 2259 Comments: 49925 Since: Jul 2009

Bradd Jaffy on Twitter: Bradd Jaffy on Twitter: "Read this—Trump essentially admits the audit excuse for not releasing his taxes is a sham. Hope Hicks tries to help."

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTwitter
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 6:03 AM
Discuss:

Mr President, can I just try you on a deal-making question? If you do need Democratic support for your tax plan, your ideal tax plan, and the price of that the Democrats say is for you to release your tax returns, would you do that?

I don’t know. That’s a very interesting question. I doubt it. I doubt it. Because they’re not going to…nobody cares about my tax return except for the reporters. Oh, at some point I’ll release them. Maybe I’ll release them after I’m finished because I’m very proud of them actually. I did a good job.

Hope Hicks [White House director of strategic communication]: Once the audit is over.

President Trump: I might release them after I’m out of office.

 

http://www.economist.com/Trumptranscript

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor