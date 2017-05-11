Donald Trump thinks health insurance costs $15 a month - Shareblue

Donald Trump thinks health insurance costs $15 a month

By Oliver Willis |MAY 11, 2017

Donald Trump apparently thinks health insurance costs a mere $15 per month. This is completely inaccurate, and could help to explain why his health care plan is so terrible.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump appears to believe that health insurance only costs $15 a month. It is a stunningly wrong assessment of an economic issue that affects millions of Americans.

It also might help explain why he thinks his plan to repeal Obamacare, which would be a disaster for millions of Americas, is such a great idea. When it comes to health insurance, like so many other subjects, he simply has no idea what he’s talking about.

In an interview with The Economist, Trump described insurance as something that would cost “$15 a month for the rest of your life”: