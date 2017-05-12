Uh, it never seemed overblown to most of us. The Jonathan Chaits of American political punditry were too busy scolding us over not being sufficiently accommodating to white supremacists to notice that it wasn't overblown. Now, all of a sudden, he says it's time to "freak out"- after helping to facilitate the authoritarianism by deeming real opposition to it to be politically incorrect.
Jonathan Chait on Twitter: "Before it seemed the authoritarian threat was overblown. But now Trump's going after the FBI. Time to freak out."
