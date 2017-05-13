John Cornyn: Texas Southern University Cancels Speech | Time.com

The decision by officials at Texas Southern University to disinvite the Republican Senator comes days after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' commencement speech at the historically black Bethune-Cookman University was disrupted by students who booed and turned their backs on her.

"Commencement exercises are special moments for our students, their families and the entire University. Every consideration is made to ensure that our student’s graduation day is a celebratory occasion and one they will remember positively for years to come," Texas Southern University said in a statement on Friday.

"We asked Senator Cornyn to instead visit with our students again at a future date in order to keep the focus on graduates and their families. We, along with Senator Cornyn, agree that the primary focus of commencement should be a celebration of academic achievement."