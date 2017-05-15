Los Angeles School Board race takes center stage in battle for public education | TheHill

On May 16 voters in Los Angeles, California will head to the polls to vote in a Los Angeles School Board runoff election that pits supporters of public education against the charter school industry and their allies in the corporate education reform effort.

The outcome of this critically important election could determine whether billionaire Eli Broad’s plan to turn half of Los Angeles public schools over to charter schools gains the support it needs on the LA School Board.

Broad and a plethora of wealthy corporate elite, along with a long list of owners, operators and executives of charter schools, are dumping millions of dollars into the race to unseat Los Angeles School Board President Steve Zimmer.

The charter school advocates are also seeking to pick up control of an open seat on the LA School Board. During the earlier primary phase of the election, charter school proponents already won one of the other school board seats up for election this year.

As for why these opponents of public education are working so hard to take control of the LA School Board, Diane Ravitch recently observed in a blog post:

“Why do they want to control it? None of them has a child in the system. They despise public schools and they want to turn Los Angeles into a charter school demonstration district. It is all about power and money.”

The truth is, the battle in Los Angeles, like the attacks that are taking place in at the federal, state and local level are nothing short of an unmitigated attempt to privatize public education in the United States.