'I'm Not There at This Point': Sanders Isn't Ready to Jump on the Trump Impeachment Wagon Yet | Mediaite

“I don’t think we’re there,” Kasich answered. “I don’t think we know exactly what happened. The Russian investigation is very, very important.”

And Sanders pretty much agreed with his conservative stagemate. While acknowledging that there a lot of questions surrounding Russian interference in the election, he doesn’t think it has risen to impeachment just yet.

“John is right,” Sanders stated. “I don’t think you want to make that leap to impeachment until you follow a path which leads us there. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. But I’m not there at this point.”

While the senator may not be there yet, a number of pundits and lawmakers expressed their belief that the Comey/Flynn story looks to be obstruction of justice on Trump’s part and that it could be grounds for impeachment.

