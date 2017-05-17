Sanders Misses Filing Deadline; Given More Time to Disclose 2016 Finances

Washington — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., missed the May 15 deadline to submit documents detailing his finances during 2016, the latest move from a politician who has shown an aversion to sharing personal financial information.

Meanwhile, Vermont’s other senator, Democrat Patrick Leahy, filed his report on time.

All U.S. senators are required to file annual reports with the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics, detailing their assets, liabilities and investments, as well as gifts and travel provided by private entities.

Sanders was granted a 20-day extension, and his disclosure is now due on June 4. According to Senate rules, extensions may be granted for up to 90 days.

Once filed, the 2016 report will shade in some of Sanders’ financial details during an exceptionally busy year for the senator, who ran an upstart bid for president before writing a best-selling book reflecting on the campaign.