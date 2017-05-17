Violence Breaks Out During Erdogan Visit (VIDEO)

A violent altercation broke out in Washington, D.C., prior to the arrival of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House. The fight erupted between Erdogan supporters and a few dozen protesters outside of the Turkish ambassador's residence. Erdogan's bodyguards were also involved. Police said nine people were hurt, one with serious injuries. Two people were arrested.

