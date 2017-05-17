Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 340 Seeds: 2283 Comments: 50149 Since: Jul 2009

Violence Breaks Out During Erdogan Visit (VIDEO)

Current Status: Published (4)
By Plantsmantx
Wed May 17, 2017 7:12 AM
Discuss:

A violent altercation broke out in Washington, D.C., prior to the arrival of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House. The fight erupted between Erdogan supporters and a few dozen protesters outside of the Turkish ambassador's residence. Erdogan's bodyguards were also involved. Police said nine people were hurt, one with serious injuries. Two people were arrested.
Originally published at - http://www.voanews.com/a/3853930.html
VOA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/voiceofamerica/videos/10154766986573074/

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor