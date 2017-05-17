Trump Reportedly Wants Corey Lewandowski to 'Bring Order' to White House Staff | Mediaite

President Donald Trump is considering getting the old gang back together: in a Politico report out Wednesday, sources said the president wants former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to “bring order” to his White House staff.
According to Politico, Trump is increasingly frustrated by the numerous scandals dogging his administration, and is turning to trusted former advisors as he loses faith in his current team:
Former officials including Jason Miller, David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski have slid back into the president’s group of advisers as Trump has chafed at the steady stream of damaging leaks and critical blind quotes that have flowed out of the West Wing.