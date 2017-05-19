Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 345 Seeds: 2301 Comments: 50214 Since: Jul 2009

Israeli Intelligence Furious Over Trump's Loose Lips | Foreign Policy

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: foreignpolicy.com
Seeded on Fri May 19, 2017 1:08 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Just days before President Donald Trump’s arrival in Tel Aviv, Israeli intelligence officials were shouting at their American counterparts in meetings, furious over news that the U.S. commander-in-chief may have compromised a vital source of information on the Islamic State and possibly Iran, according to  a U.S. defense official in military planning.

    “To them, it’s horrifying,” the official, who attended the meetings, told Foreign Policy. “Their first question was: What is going on? What is this?”

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor