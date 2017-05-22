Dems: New documents show Flynn lied to investigators about Russian trips - CNNPolitics.com

A new letter from the leading Democrat on the House oversight committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, reveals new information about former national security adviser Michael Flynn and what he told investigators about his ties to foreign governments when he was interviewed about his security clearance.

According to the Report of Investigation, which Cummings refers to in his letter to committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, Flynn made false statements to investigators about who funded his foreign trips, including a 2015 trip to Russia where Flynn was paid roughly $45,000 to speak at an event in Moscow. According to the letter released Monday by Democrats on the committee, Flynn claimed that his trips were funded by "US companies."

The report stated that Flynn said he "had not received any benefit from a foreign country."

Flynn also claimed to investigators he had no substantial contacts with foreign government officials, saying he only had "insubstantial contact." Flynn was shown sitting next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2015 dinner.