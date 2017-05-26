Principal of mostly black charter school fired for neo-Nazi rings and alt-right alter ego

From Mic:

The internet's strange insurgent far right movement spent the majority of President Donald Trump's campaign spreading its message online, in places like Reddit forums and 4chan message boards. But since Inauguration Day, the so-called "alt-right" has begun to rally in public, and it's immediately backfiring for those exposed as supporters. Nicholas Dean, the principal of a predominantly black charter school in New Orleans called Crescent Leadership Academy, was fired after news leaked of his involvement in far-right activities and events. Dean attended multiple alt-right rallies and appeared in a podcast bemoaning the removal of Confederate monuments in New Orleans, using a pseudonym to hide his identity.