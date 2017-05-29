Failure to keep track of emails, messages & other records could expose Trump aides to criminal charges - POLITICO

Newsvine

Failure to keep track of emails, messages & other records could expose Trump aides to criminal charges

    Robert Mueller’s special investigation may just be starting, but for President Donald Trump and his aides, it’s already entered one of the most legally treacherous phases.

    Now that Trump’s current and former aides and allies officially know a probe exists, they’re responsible for preserving all available information that might be relevant. That’s a task complicated by the rise of auto-delete apps like Confide, Signal and WhatsApp, as well as the move his campaign staffers have made into the White House.

    Hanging over them all: Any failure to keep track of emails, messages and other records could expose them to criminal charges down the line.

