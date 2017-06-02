Conway Leaves Door Open To Trump Blocking Comey's Senate Testimony – Talking Points Memo

Newsvine

Conway Leaves Door Open To Trump Blocking Comey's Senate Testimony

Jun 2, 2017
President Donald Trump could invoke executive privilege to prevent fired FBI director James Comey from delivering his scheduled testimony before Congress next week, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested Friday.

Conway first told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the Trump team would be “watching with the rest of the world” to see what Comey said in his congressional testimony.

Then, asked directly if Trump would use his presidential authority to block Comey’s testimony, Conway hedged: “The President will make that decision.”

