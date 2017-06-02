Newsvine

Mike Levin on Twitter: "Jared Kushner wasn't looking for a "backchannel" -- he wanted to use Russian communications to hide information from OUR intel community."

Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 12:05 PM
It's even worse than that. He not only didn't want to hide it from Russian intelligence, he wanted to partner with Russian intelligence to hide it from U.S. intel agencies. After all, "Russian communications" is Russian intelligence.

