Kim Weaver Dropping Out of Congressional Race | whotv.com

IOWA — Democratic candidate for Congress Kim Weaver has announced she is dropping out of the race.

Weaver, a former candidate in the race for a House seat in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, was the only opponent against Republican Representative Steve King.

She said recent events including death threats, personal health risks, and family health issues all played a role in her decision to withdraw from the race. She also noted all the funds previously raised will be “distributed within the district to continue to oppose Steve King” and that she wants to see progress continue in the area.

Weaver’s full announcement can be seen in a post on her Facebook page.