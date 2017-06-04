London terror attack: Donald Trump's aides 'discussing UK trip to show solidarity' | The Independent

Donald Trump’s aides are reportedly discussing a possible trip to London “to show solidarity” after the third terrorist attack in the UK in three months.

ABC News correspondent Jon Karl said: “There is some discussion among the President’s aides about possibly taking a trip to London at the end of the week to show

solidarity with the people of London against terrorism.”

He added the discussion was in the “infancy stage” and claimed it was aimed at deflecting attention from the recent dismissal of former FBI director James Comey while the US intelligence agency was investigating the President and his team’s alleged links to Russia.