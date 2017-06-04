London mayor scorches Trump: 'More important things to do' than respond to 'ill-informed tweets'

A spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday fired back at what he said were “ill-informed tweets” from President Donald Trump about the recent terrorist attack.

In a statement on Sunday, Khan’s spokesperson said that the mayor had “more important things to do” than respond to President Trump.

“The Mayor is busy working with police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack,” a statement from the mayor’s office said. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets.”