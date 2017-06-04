Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 354 Seeds: 2353 Comments: 50444 Since: Jul 2009

London mayor scorches Trump: 'More important things to do' than respond to 'ill-informed tweets'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 2:02 PM
Discuss:

A spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday fired back at what he said were “ill-informed tweets” from President Donald Trump about the recent terrorist attack.

In a statement on Sunday, Khan’s spokesperson said that the mayor had “more important things to do” than respond to President Trump.

“The Mayor is busy working with police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack,” a statement from the mayor’s office said. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor