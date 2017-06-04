Calling all Progressives, I need Your Support: No, 'Dear White People', You Are Not Victims Of Racism

By Soph0571

Sun Jun 4, 2017 5:43 PM

This article has now been collapsed five times by racists on this site. It is becoming a battle of wills. So all progressives out there if you feel the need to stop racists trying to silence anti-racists, please copy and paste the article down below and publish it. They sure as hell cannot collapse everyone.

Thanks loves:-)

No, ‘Dear White People’, You Are Not Victims Of Racism

The social media outrage about ‘Dear White People’ and the claims from those whose interests are maintained by ensuring the white power structure stays intact, that the programme is racist against white people, was as predictable as it is ridiculous, and demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of what RACISM actually is. Add to that, what we are witnessing is that within some elements of the white community it is not about a lack of understanding, rather is a systematic attempt to re-define racism and as they hold the power they are getting away with it.

Racism is a global system of oppression and exploitation that is meted out to peoples who historically have not been racialised as white. If you benefit from that global system then how can you be a victim of it – that is just absurd. As people, our status, our power and our privilege, or lack thereof is rooted in racialisation. We live within in system of racial inequality and white supremacy which by definition exists to defend its position of power, privilege and wealth. This system predetermines how we rate or rank as individuals and communities and therefore individualised concepts of racism cannot be divorced from a global system which classifies who is black and who is white – and who is oppressed accordingly.

Racism exists because not enough people who benefit from racism are doing enough to try and counter it. Racism is an historical system that is bolstered by and enforced by state power. Racism = Prejudice and Power.

So, NO. NO. NO. Dear outraged alt-right of twitter et al you are not victims and cannot be victims of racism because, fundamentally, you hold all the power.