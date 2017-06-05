May Condemns Trump's Attack on Khan as She Backs London Mayor - Bloomberg

Prime Minister Theresa May said she thought Donald Trump was "wrong" to attack London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of Saturday’s terror attack in London.

After avoiding several attempts by reporters to get her to condemn the U.S. president for openly criticizing Khan in a series of tweets hours after the attack at London Bridge that killed seven people and left dozens injured, May was asked what it would take for her to criticize Trump. She reiterated her disappointment over his decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, before being eventually forced to defend the capital’s mayor.

“Sadiq Khan is doing a good job," she told a press conference in central London, when asked if Trump was wrong to attack the mayor’s call for calm in the wake of the attacks. "It’s wrong to say anything else.”