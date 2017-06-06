Argument over politics and sports led to fatal stabbing

OAKLEY — Police say an argument about sports and politics led to a fatal stabbing in Oakley on Saturday.

Phillip Wade, 38, of Antioch was arrested for allegedly stabbing 57-year-old Anthony Johnson of Pittsburg multiple times at a bus stop in Oakley on Saturday afternoon. According to police, Johnson and Wade were arguing over sports and politics on a Tri Delta Transit bus.

The argument continued after both men got off the bus on Main Street near Charles Way.

Wade then allegedly produced a knife that he used to stab Johnson multiple times. A witness passing by stopped his vehicle and pulled out a gun and told Wade to get on the ground until police arrived.

Without knowing who was who, the police took the witness and the suspect into custody, but later released the witness.

Johnson was transported to the hospital, but later died from injuries sustained in the assault.