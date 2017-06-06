Crucial US Military Base Caught In Middle Of Qatar Diplomatic Meltdown

Five major Arab powers severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5, a move that could impact one of U.S. Central Command’s most important overseas airbases — as well as the U.S.-led air campaign against ISIS militants in Iraq and Syria.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Yemen (joined by one of Libya’s regional governments and, uh, the Maldives) cut ties with the tiny peninsular monarchy over its government’s “alleged support for Islamists and Iran,” Reuters reported. The sudden isolation is jarring for citizens of Qatar, a nation slightly smaller than Connecticut that’s remained dependent on neighbors for important resources — the New York Times notes that 40 percent of Qatar’s food is imported from Saudi Arabia.

But the future of Qatar’s security relationship with the U.S. is also in doubt at the moment. And thanks to a single military base, the future of Operation Inherent Resolve may rise and fall along with that relationship.