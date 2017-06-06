Georgia GOP Congressional Candidate: 'I Do Not Support A Livable Wage' (UPDATED) | Crooks and Liars

Tonight was the big debate between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff for the open seat in Georgia's Sixth District.

After Jon Ossoff came out in support of a minimum wage increase to bring it to a livable wage, Karen Handel was asked whether she, too, supported that.

I think her answer will find its way into campaign ads between now and June 20th.

"This is an example of the fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative," Handel began. "I do not support a livable wage."

She went on to say that she supported an economy that was robust and other argle-bargle. All that matters is that she doesn't support people receiving wages they can actually live on.

UPDATE: Oh my, it just seems to get better and better. Here she is saying her sister's got a pre-existing condition. No, she's downright outraged about it, and then goes on to lie about Trumpcare's pre-existing conditions provisions, which gut the ACA's

Watch Ossoff call her out.